Join City of Minneapolis' Race Against Racism 5K on August 8, 2021

Mārtiņš Zemlickis/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - YWCA will hold an event of Race Against Racism 5K, a walking/running activity will be held on August 8, 2021, around Lake Nokomis. The first wave will be held at 09:00 a.m. and have a fee of $40.

The 3.1-mile outdoor run or walk gets everyone together, including your family and colleagues, to enjoy open space. Any age or gender is welcomed. Also, for children's strollers are permitted.

YWCA's purpose and work to eliminate prejudice and empower this run/walk support women. YWCA is pleased to host their virtual group of athletes, supporters, and social justice advocates in person so that they can celebrate how far they have all come together as a community.

Race Against Racism 5K is excited to offers the Covid-19 security measures, the YWCA-branded items for everyone who takes part in the YWCA program, time and motion limited finish, assistive device, and virtual race option. For the virtual race option, you can go where you want and explore the way you want.

Virtual registration enables runners who live further away from Minneapolis or are not comfortable being among large groups of people to participate in the 5K.

The sponsorship opportunities:

YWCA Minneapolis' Racial Justice programs rely on your generous support. Their job is to give insightful and transformative ideas and skills that individuals may use to join the struggle against racism and create a more just world for everyone.

By associating your organization with your sponsorship, your organization will turn into a visible racial justice advocate supporting a wide range of initiatives that enable community people to confront and combat racial disparities on all levels.

If you have any questions related to the sponsorship, look Rachael Weiker up and contact her at rweiker@ywcampls.org.

For further information related to the event, please visit https://www.ywcampls.org/event/race-against-racism-5k/.

