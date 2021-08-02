City of Minneapolis: Election Judge vacancies for Election Day on November 2

Janine Robinson/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Every election in the City of Minneapolis necessitates the participation of election judges. There are 134 polling sites situated around the city, and election judges must ensure that every eligible ballot is cast and counted.

To make Election Day a success in Minneapolis, about 2,000 judges are required. Every election, Minneapolis recruits new judges. A large number of skilled judges will also be required to ensure that the polls run properly as well.

Election judges will receive $17.15 per hour. You might be requested to work for a full day (16 hours) or a half-day (8 hours). You need to participate in a paid training session prior to the election. Then, you can decide which elections you want to work in and where you want to do so.

You can apply by clicking this website https://ewportal.vote4minneapolis.com/ElectionJudgeApplication.aspx.

There are some requirements to be an election judge. First, the State requirements. Second, the City of Minneapolis requirements. Here are the details:

Requirements established by the state:

- Must be a resident of Minnesota and be eligible to vote.

- Ability to read, write, and communicate in English is required.

- Completion of necessary election judge training is required.

- A candidate for election in that precinct or any election judge serving in that precinct cannot be the spouse, parent, stepparent, child, stepchild, sibling, or stepsibling of any candidate for election in that precinct.

- Must not live in the same household as any of the candidates on the ballot in that election, either permanently or temporarily.

- Not being a candidate in the election is a requirement.

Requirements from the City of Minneapolis:

- Understanding and commitment to nonpartisanship are essential.

- Able to interact with voters in a clear and concise manner

- Take pleasure in assisting and serving a variety of people.

- Willing to work long hours on Election Day if necessary

- Maintain your cool and professionalism in challenging times.

- Demonstrate meticulousness in your work.

- Follow instructions and collaborate with others as a team member.

- Confident in one's ability to use technology

Fluency in Somali, Spanish, Hmong, Oromo or American Sign Language is preferred.

For further information related to the vacancy, please visit https://vote.minneapolismn.gov/election-workers/apply-for-election-jobs/.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.