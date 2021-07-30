Travel the World with these Minneapolis Restaurants

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Minneapolis is a great choice if you're looking for a restaurant that serves food from all over the world, and many of them provide curbside pickup, takeout, or delivery during pandemics. Here's a list of the best restaurant to get international cuisine that can be delivered to your home.

Korea

Kbop Korean Bistro: Kbop serves traditional Korean cuisine such as bulgogi, bibimbap, and tonkatsu. It's a good option if you're seeking Korean food.

Hoban Korean BBQ: This restaurant offers a variety of freshly prepared meats, seafood, veggies, as well as fresh and traditional Korean ban-chan. Hoban introduces the Twin Cities to the Korean atmosphere & culture.

Thailand

Kindee Thai: Kindee provides classic Thai cuisine with a variation. Located in the heart of Minneapolis' Mill District. Kindee has established itself as a cornerstone of the city's diverse culinary scene.

Khao Hom Thai: Khao Hom Thai serves Thai classics like curries and noodles, and is the go-to place for authentic Thai cuisines.

Germany

Black Forest Inn: Schnitzel, bratwurst, sauerkraut, potato salad, and other authentic German dishes are available here.

Aki's Breadhaus: Sweet & savory baked goods made with traditional German techniques available for pickup.

Italian

Amore: A neighborhood Italian restaurant serving Authentic Old World Classics with an Uptown Italian Twist.

Red Rabbit: Red Rabbit Minneapolis serves authentic Italian cuisine and is currently available for takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Spanish

Midnord Empandas and Churros: Spanish-style empanadas with a little Minnesota infusion and hand-made churros are available every day.

Rincon 38: Rincon 38 is a modern Spanish bistro that serves wonderful tapas for those who want to taste Spain in the twin cities.

French

Barbette: Neighborhood bistro specializing in French fare.

Patisserie 46: French bread, croissants, coffee, and light meals are available at this bakery/cafe. Pickup is available from 7.00 a.m.-2.00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

