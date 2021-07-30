Saint Paul Park, MN

Dog must be leashed in St. Paul Park

SAINT PAUL, MN - The City ordinance already requires owners to leash dogs whenever they go out of the home. However, the city of St. Louis Park currently receives a lot of complaints about dogs running at large or off-leash.

St. Louis Park's leash regulation states that dogs are only allowed to run at an off-leash dog park in St. Louis Park. Dogs must be controlled by a leash that is no longer than 20 feet long and is shortened to six feet when another person or animal is within 20 feet.

There are several dog park rules you have to notice before going to St. Louis Park.

First, always keep your dog in sight and under control. You are legally responsible for the actions of your dog. Please keep in mind to control excessive barking. More than three dogs are allowed in the park per person.

Next, upon entering the gated enclosure, keep your dog on a leash. Remove your pet's waste and place it in a plastic bag. All pet poop and litter should be properly disposed of in a public garbage can at the dog park or in your own garbage can. Pet waste should not be disposed of in the garbage cans of other residents or commercial garbage cans.

Last, please bring water to the park for your dog. There are no glass containers allowed.

The only places dogs may be off-leash aside from their home property is at a designated off-leash dog park. However, in St. Louis Park, off-leash dog parks require a license and are located at Cedar Knoll Park and Dakota Park. To apply for a dog license and off-leash permit you can Visit the pet owners page.

https://www.stlouispark.org/our-city/resident-resources/pet-owners

Once the license is required, make sure your dog wears it at all times.

Visit www.stiouispark.org for more information about leash laws and pet ownership in St. Lois.

