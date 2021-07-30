Eden Prairie Schools: The special election of School Board Candidate 2021

Eden Prairie Schools/Twitter

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - One seat on the board of directors of Eden Prairie Schools will be selected at the elections on 2 November. There are seven members on the Eden Prairie School Board, all of whom are elected as well.

Candidate applications are open from July 27 until August 10 at 5 PM.

An information session will be placed on Monday 23 August 4:30 - 5:30 pm for prospective School Board candidates at Riley Creek Meeting Room at the Administrative Services Centre, 8100 School Road (this meeting is held before the 6 p.m. School Board Meeting).

Minnetonka/Eden Prairie/Hopkins League of Women Voters presents a candidate forum for school board elections. The Candidate Forum League of Women will be held on 29 September, 6:00-7:30 p.m. The Forum will take place at the Eden Prairie City Hall Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road. Doors are open at 5:30 p.m.

Learn more about the candidates for the Minnesota Secretary of State website school board here.

The requirements for voting:

The following prerequisites for voting on a school board or other special election must be met by individuals:

- Be 18 years of age at least

- Be a United States citizen

- Be a school district resident and stay in the district for 20 days immediately before the elections

You can review the campaign financial reports here.

View polling site information and absentee voting information here.

If you have any questions related to school board elections, please contact Laurie Hemstock at lhemstock@edenpr.org or call 952-975-7072 for further information.

