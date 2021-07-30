Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Schools: The special election of School Board Candidate 2021

Terry Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOzOT_0bCeocja00
Eden Prairie Schools/Twitter

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - One seat on the board of directors of Eden Prairie Schools will be selected at the elections on 2 November. There are seven members on the Eden Prairie School Board, all of whom are elected as well.

Candidate applications are open from July 27 until August 10 at 5 PM.

An information session will be placed on Monday 23 August 4:30 - 5:30 pm for prospective School Board candidates at Riley Creek Meeting Room at the Administrative Services Centre, 8100 School Road (this meeting is held before the 6 p.m. School Board Meeting).

Minnetonka/Eden Prairie/Hopkins League of Women Voters presents a candidate forum for school board elections. The Candidate Forum League of Women will be held on 29 September, 6:00-7:30 p.m. The Forum will take place at the Eden Prairie City Hall Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road. Doors are open at 5:30 p.m.

Learn more about the candidates for the Minnesota Secretary of State website school board here.

The requirements for voting:

The following prerequisites for voting on a school board or other special election must be met by individuals:

- Be 18 years of age at least

- Be a United States citizen

- Be a school district resident and stay in the district for 20 days immediately before the elections

You can review the campaign financial reports here.

View polling site information and absentee voting information here.

If you have any questions related to school board elections, please contact Laurie Hemstock at lhemstock@edenpr.org or call 952-975-7072 for further information.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3b8c279a3740af6d316b0050e69a05c1.blob

Local reporter and blogger in MN

Minneapolis, MN
224 followers
Loading

More from Terry Davis

Saint Paul, MN

Visit these new restaurants in St. Paul

SAINT PAUL, MN - St. Paul's culinary spots have continued to grow and it is proven with the existence of new restaurants in St. Louis. Here is a list of the newest restaurants in ST. Paul, that you must visit.Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

List of restaurants in St. Paul you must visit

SAINT PAUL, MN - Saint Paul city is home to wonderful restaurants that offer delicious food. The city of Saint Paul is a unique package of cosmopolitan and small-town charm. There are so many to try, but here is the list of restaurants you must visit:Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Top 5 dog-friendly patios in St. Paul

SAINT PAUL, MN - The sunny days are the perfect time for a walk with your dog in St. Paul. If walking is a little bit tiring, you can also enjoy the sun while sitting in patios and eating fantastic food and drinks with your faithful buddy. Here are the top 5 dogs friendly patios in St. Paul:Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Department of Transportation's E-ZPass tag application

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - A total of more than 19 states use the E-ZPass toll collection system including Minnesota, making it the largest set of operational toll systems in the United States. Minneapolis citizens who own an E-ZPass Tag can use it on any E-ZPass system in the United States, hence eliminating the need for toll plaza stops.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Department and Natural Resources: How to deal with power loading damages the boat ramps

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Power loading is a common term to use when you load and unload a boat onto and off a trailer by a boat engine. The loading of power can cause damage to your boat, motor and trailer, launch ramp, and lakebed.Read full story
Roseville, MN

The 'Fall Foliage' event series will be held at St. Croix River Valley this October

SAINT CROIX, MN - The St. Croix River Valley will be the setting for this episode of the ‘Fall Foliage' event series, which will take place on October 16, 2021. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. in Roseville, MN, at DoubleTree Roseville/Minneapolis, 2540 Cleveland Ave North (55113).Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Department of Transportation: E-ZPass ensures a reliable commute

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that E-ZPass is now replacing the MnPASS. To open an E-ZPass account, you must first make a $25 deposit into your bank account, just like you would with a regular debit card. When you utilize the E-ZPass lane as a lone driver during peak hours in Minnesota, the fees are deducted from your account balance.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Tips to keep you and your pet safe during the extreme heat of Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—Minneapolis city currently facing hot temperatures. As we all know, a hot temperature can cause heat illness and it can happen when the body is unable to cool itself and you don't take care of your body properly during hot temperatures. Seniors, small children, people with physical limitations, and pets are the most sensitive to heat-related sickness, but everyone should take care to stay safe during hot weather.Read full story
Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County trees planting and reforestation projects

HENNEPIN, MN - Hennepin County engages in partnerships with cities, libraries, community organizations, and schools to plant and preserve trees throughout the county. A large percentage of the trees planted by the county are sourced from the Hennepin County Correctional Facility in Plymouth's gravel-bed nursery. The gravel-bed nursery provides county access to hardy, diversified, and cost-effective trees.Read full story
Minnesota State

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources: Wild turkey hunting will be held from October 2 - October 31, 2021

ST. PAUL, MN - The wild turkey hunting in Minnesota will be held in the Fall season from October 2 until October 31, 2021. Hunting is permitted in any open permit area throughout the state. During the application process, all hunters will be asked which permit area they hunt the most frequently, however, this does not limit the hunter to that particular area.Read full story
Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County: The objectives and goals of the Country Forest Program

HENNEPIN, MN—The Community Forest Strategic Plan in the Hennepin County describes the objectives and goals of the Country Forest Program. The program was held between 2020 and continue to 2025 to conserve the tree canopy and enhance the benefits of trees.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

City of Minneapolis: Election Judge vacancies for Election Day on November 2

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Every election in the City of Minneapolis necessitates the participation of election judges. There are 134 polling sites situated around the city, and election judges must ensure that every eligible ballot is cast and counted.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Join City of Minneapolis' Race Against Racism 5K on August 8, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - YWCA will hold an event of Race Against Racism 5K, a walking/running activity will be held on August 8, 2021, around Lake Nokomis. The first wave will be held at 09:00 a.m. and have a fee of $40.Read full story
2 comments
Minnesota State

5 best lakes in Minnesota to visit

SAINT PAUL, MN - As we all know, there are plenty of amazing lakes and wild places to discover in Minnesota. Here is a list of the 5 best lakes in Minnesota you and your family should visit.Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Discovering 5 Hidden Gems Restaurants in Saint Paul

SAINT PAUL, MN - As we all know, there are many restaurants in Saint Paul, but finding the hidden gems is surely the thrill you won't want to miss. Here are some that are worth the discovery.Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

Newest DNR Campfire Restrictions and Counties

MINNESOTA, MN — Starting from July 27, 2021, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is tightening campfire restrictions to help assure public safety and safeguard natural resources. Check out the following regulations before heading to the cabin or campground:Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

The Minneapolis Health Department plan to spread awareness about the bad effect of skin lightening products

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Skin lightening products are promoted with the idea that lighter skin is more attractive. However, most of these products contain dangerous chemicals, and it's bad for the skin & health.Read full story
Ramsey County, MN

Ramsey County: Starry Trek 2021 will be held on August 21, 2021

MAPLEWOOD, MN - The University of Minnesota AIS's Starry Trek 2021 program will be held at 2015 Van Dyke Street Maplewood from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on August 21, 2021. In 2015, the invasive algae known as starry stonewort was detected in Lake Koronis. It has since spread to 14 other Minnesota lakes. Now AIS detectors need your help in investigating other lakes to understand their distribution in Minnesota better.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

The City of Minneapolis to start sewer smoke testing program

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The city crews in the Minneapolis neighborhood are preparing for smoke testing of sanitary sewers. Crews will discharge non-toxic smoke into the sewers, and the smoke shows leaks, cracks, and defective links in the lines.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy