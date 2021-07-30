Maintain an up-to-date list of newly approved assisted living facilities

eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger/Unsplash

SAINT PAUL, MN - On August 1, the updated assisted living protection will take effect. The total number of applicants for assisted living-type facilities is 2,006 providers throughout Minnesota. The total number includes 1,414 regular assisted living facilities and 593 facilities with dementia care.

As August 1 is closing in, it is important to know whether your facilities are on track with the progress. It is important because you need to know any possible changes in services after the update.

There are four new benefits and protections if you are a benefactor of assisted living programs. The unique benefits are described as follows.

1. Assisted living facilities are asked to compose a thorough emergency action plan. The action plan must ensure sufficient training, supplies, and leadership are met for addressing any kinds of emergencies.

2. Residents of assisted living facilities must undergo initial assessments and reassessments by the registered nurses.

3. The staff of assisted living facilities must ensure the health and safety of the residents. The rules governing staff licensure will be reestablished to comply with this requirement. Additionally, facilities will be required to have a robust staffing plan to meet all residents' needs.

4. Appealing an eviction of housing and services is now allowed for the residents. The Office of Administrative Hearing will decide whether the appeal was fair and just then.

In addition to the new benefits, Assisted Living License and Assisted Living License with Dementia Care will replace the Comprehensive Home Care License and the Housing with Services license.

If you are a benefactor or a resident of the assisted living facility, you can check here to see if your facility is on track with MDH.

