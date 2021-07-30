St. Louis Park Minnesota: Tree sale is available for order

Anna Earl/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN - The City of St. Louis Park partnered with Tree Trust to provide citizens with trees for sale at discounted rates. Each landowner may buy only $35 a tree for up to three trees. Earlier in 2021, a spring tree was sold. Only three trees can be bought between the two sales per property.

If you bought a tree from the sale of the fallen tree, make sure to mark your tree select calendar this fall. The dates are from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday 11 September and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Municipal Service Center 7305 Oxford St Monday 13 Sept.

The sale of the tree is open until Sept. 3, or until the trees are sold off. If trees remain for sale, they can be bought at bit.ly/fall2021.

If you want to order the tress, there are some details that you must know.

The details are as follows:

- Trees are 35 dollars each. You can acquire up to three trees per year, up to five properties per St. Louis Park location.

- To learn how sales work and associated policies, read the Tree Sale FAQ before proceeding.

- Check or set up the account shop that must be purchased for sale.

- Fall 2021 Trees shall be available for purchase from 4 May 2021 until 3 September 2021 or until they are sold out. They will be available for pick-up on 11 and 13 September. Read more about pick-up details.

- These trees are not guaranteed. There is no return for trees not collected during the selection periods or for trees that perish from the distribution site.

- Please contact us if you want to pay by check for your tree.

Then, for the things to consider related to the purchased, contact the Community Forestry Department of Tree Trust at (952)767-3886 or city trees@treetrust.org, for additional information.

