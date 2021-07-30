The Best Ice Cream Places to-go in Saint Paul

SAINT PAUL, MN - Ice cream is the best food to eat on a summer day. Now, there are a lot of places for you to eat delicious ice cream in St. Paul, here are the good & famous places to eat delicious ice cream in St. Paul:

1. Grand Ole Creamery

Located at 750 Grand Ave Saint Paul, MN 55105

Former President Barack Obama stopped at the Creamery during a trip to Saint Paul in 2014. The Grand Old Creamery was St. Paul's first retail ice cream shop and one of the Twin Cities' most important ice cream destinations.

2. Cold Front

Located at Cold Front 490 Hamline Ave S SAINT PAUL, Minnesota 55116

Cold One would be the place to go if you enjoy coffee as much as ice cream.

Because Cold Front Not only does provide great ice cream but, also provides a coffee experience.

3. Conny's Creamy Cone

Located at 1197 Dale St N Saint Paul, MN 55117

Conny's Creamy Cone is one of the top places in St. Paul to get ice cream. Because Conny's Cream offers such a wide range of ice cream delights and always has a long queue around the street especially on summer days.

4. Cossetta’s

Located at 211 7th St W Saint Paul, MN 55102

Cossetta's, the St. Paul icon offers some of the city's best pastries as well as fantastic gelato. If you are looking for gelatos with a variety of flavors, Cosseta's is the best choice because This shop provides 11 different gelato flavors and eight different sorbet flavors.

5. Treats

Located at 770 Grand Ave St Paul, MN 55105

Treats is offering up a variety of tasty, and Instagram-able) cups, cones, and bowls in a variety of flavors. You may also combine your ice cream with cereal and boba here.

