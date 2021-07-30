Ramsey County is hiring Assistant County Attorney 2

@RamseyCounty/Twitter

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN - Ramsey County has a job opening for those of you who are interested to serve together with others in Ramsey County.

Application for the following post is now being accepted by Ramsey County Human Resources:

- Assistant County Attorney 2 (the application will be close on August 5)

The job type is a full-time job and the location is at Lowry Building-345 Wabasha St N, Saint Paul, MN. The minimum educational qualification for this job is graduation from an accredited college of law. Then, must have three years of experience as an attorney in private practice.

In most cases, unless otherwise noted on the job posting, applications must be submitted no later than 4:30 PM CT on August 5.

Employers who are interested in hiring can submit their applications online through our protected employment opportunities website. Returning users can also use the website to check on the progress of applications that they have previously submitted.

For further detailed information about this job related to the job description, salary, benefits, the example of work performed, and the qualification please visit governmentjobs.com.

Before deciding whether or not to apply for this position, make certain that you have read and understood all of the specific material and that you agree with it.

If you have any questions or encounter any difficulty reading the online job descriptions, please contact Ramsey County Human Resources at 651-266-2700 or ContactHR@ramseycounty.us.

We appreciate your interest in becoming a member of the Ramsey County team!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Ramsey County provides equal access to employment, programs, and services without regard to race, color, creed, religion, age, sex (except when sex is a Bona Fide Occupational Qualification), disability, marital status, sexual orientation or gender identity, public assistance or national origin.

