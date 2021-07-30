Plymouth Fire Department shares hurricane safety tips

@PlymouthFireDept/Twitter

PLYMOUTH, MN - The Plymouth Fire Department, Chief G. Edward Bradley, and Emergency Management Director Henry Lipe gave several precautions that citizens should pay attention to in the event of a tropical storm or hurricane. Due to Massachusetts' vulnerability to tropical storms and hurricanes, Governor Charlie Baker established Hurricane Preparedness Week which is held from July 11 to 17.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency's (MEMA) shared some tips:

Tropical Storm and Hurricane Safety:

1. Sign up for emergency alerts to stay informed.

2. Know the hurricane evacuation zones in Massachusetts.

3. Set up meetings, create a contact list, prepare how to escape and how to shelter in place. Practice your plan with your whole family.

4. Learn about emergency preparedness at your family's workplace or school.

5. Make a survival kit. Include a first aid kit and personal hygiene materials. Your kids' diapers and formula may also need to be included.

6. In the event of a hurricane, anyone receiving medical treatment or home health services can cooperate with a medical practitioner to sustain care.

7. Buy a generator. Read the manufacturer's directions carefully. Never run a generator inside, in a garage, or with the exhaust facing your home or air intake.

8. Take photos or videos of your belongings for insurance purposes.

9. Clear catch basins, secure objects outside of the house, cover windows with shutters or boards (not tape), and park vehicles in regions unlikely to flood.

10. Avoid going out during a hurricane or tropical storm.

Beware of Lightning

Flooding and heavy thunderstorms are unpredictable. So it's vital to keep up with the weather.

1. Stay indoors for 30 minutes during storms. If you're outside, find some cover.

2. Avoid bathing, washing dishes, and use washing machines.

3. Unplug vulnerable electronics before flooding. Avoid touching electrical equipment if you're wet.

4. When evacuating or traveling amid flooding, remember:

- Do not walk into water that flows.

- Remember “Turn Around, Don't Drown!” Avoid flooded highways. Two feet of flowing water can sweep cars away. Stay in your car if it's stuck in fast-moving water. If the water inside the car rises, get on the roof.

Stay up to date

Residents are advised to monitor the local forecast daily since the weather might change unexpectedly. Receive alerts, warnings, and safety information before, during, and after emergencies.

Massachusetts residents can learn more about the hazards and how to prepare by visiting mass.gov/mema/hurricanes.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.