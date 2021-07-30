Financial assistance for energy-saving projects in Minneapolis

MINNESOTA, MN - There is a new opportunity for you to upgrade your building in Minnesota. The City of Minneapolis is offering one-time cash assistance for energy-saving upgrades. This green Cost Sharing Program will provide funds for energy efficiency improvements in businesses and multifamily (four units or more) residential buildings.

The Green Cost Share program of the City of Minneapolis will match 30% of total project spending (over $100,000) or 40% (over $100,000) for energy benchmarked buildings that were required to go through an energy evaluation. This requirement is only for energy benchmarked buildings looking to lower their energy use through improved energy efficiency.

Buildings that will be prioritized are buildings in Minneapolis Green Zones, buildings participating in the Minneapolis Energy Benchmarking program, and buildings interested in participating in the optional Energy Benchmarking program.

For voluntary energy benchmarking participants must submit three years of energy use data via Energy Star Portfolio Manager through this Data Request Link

(https://portfoliomanager.energystar.gov/pm/login.html)

The money will be used to assist pay for energy-saving projects that qualify for utility rebates. for example, but not limited to:

- Upgrades for interior and exterior lighting

- Upgrades to a building’s HVAC systems (boilers, furnaces, chillers, air and ground source heat pumps, etc.)

- Building envelope improvements (air sealing and insulation)

- Adding or improving building control systems

Requests for more than $5,000 in funding must have a non-lighting component. Additionally, motion sensors and customizable lighting features may be included in the non-lighting component.

To begin, applicants must complete and submit a Green Cost Share application using this website by the closing date of August 15th at midnight:

(https://www2.minneapolismn.gov/government/programs-initiatives/environmental-programs/green-cost-share/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=)

If you have any questions or need further information regarding this program, contact them through this email:

GreenCostShare@minneapolismn.gov.

