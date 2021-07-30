Minnetonka City Council: The candidate filing of the 2021 election will be open from July 27 until August 10

@MinnetonkaMN/Twitter

MINNETONKA, MN—Are you thinking about running for a municipal office?

Those who are interested in running for office in the city's 2021 election, they can do so between Tuesday, July 27 and Tuesday, August 10. Candidates will be able to pick up their filing packets at city hall starting on July 27. Also available on the city website is a PDF version of the document.

The mayor and both at-large council seats will be on the ballot in 2021, making a total of three elected posts for the city. All seats have four-year terms that begin on January 1, 2022, and end on December 31, 2025. The candidates who have been elected will be sworn in during the first meeting of the year in January.

Candidates must meet the following requirements:

- Minnesota residents who are eligible to vote

- Must be at least 21 years old at the time of taking office.

- Doing so in the future election and not standing for another office

- A Minnetonka citizen who has lived in the city for at least 30 days before the general election

The following are the important dates for the 2021 election:

- Filing period from July 27 until August 10

- Withdrawal period from August 11 - 12

- Early Voting from September 17 until November 1

- Election day on November 2

- New council members are sworn in on January 3, 2022

Interested candidates can submit their applications in person at Minnetonka City Hall, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., during regular business hours during the election period. There is a $5 filing fee.

The election for the year 2021 will take place on Tuesday, November 2. You may find out more about the candidates at minnetonkamn.gov/candidateinfo.

