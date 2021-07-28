Department of Natural Resources: Registration of bear baits simplified for 2021 season

Marco Secchi/Unsplash

Minneapolis, MN - Beginning with the bear-baiting season in 2021, hunters will no longer be required to register their bait stations using their email addresses. In the past, the usage of email addresses had resulted in registration difficulties.

Hunters will no longer be required to disclose any information other than their first and last names, date of birth, and DNR customer number beginning this year.

Outfitters will be required to enter their first and last names, as well as their date of birth and license number, as well as specify whether they are a master bear outfitter or a resident bear outfitter in order to be considered.

Then, here for the schedule of this season:

- Lottery application deadline on May 7

- Winner notification on May 19

- Licenses on sale on June 1

- License purchase deadline on August 1

- Unsold licenses offered at noon on August 4

- Baiting begins on August 13

- Hunting on September 1 - October 17

For information on registering bait stations, visit the DNR bear hunting homepage and look under the heading "Bait stations". Hunting season begins on Friday, August 13, and ends on Sunday, October 17.

The registration site will be available before the bear-baiting season begins and for approximately two weeks after it concludes, but hunters are not permitted to begin baiting until the baiting season begins on Friday, August 13, and are not permitted to bait after the bear season concludes on Sunday, October 17.

For further information related to the schedule, permit areas, license fee, limits and requirements methods, registration, guides, and outfitters, please visit the DNR website.

