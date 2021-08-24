Tracey Thomas to perform at Jilly's Music Room

Akron, OH - The local singer of Akron will return to her first performance after the pandemic on August 26.

Tracey Thomas, as an Akron singer-songwriter, has lived many musical lives. The media claimed that she soared to the top of Akron's new wave scene as the frontwoman for the edgy pop band Unit 5 in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

She identified herself as a former main singer of Unit 5 and singer-songwriter with eight solo CDs of original songs from Akron, Ohio.

The last time she brought out her album was in 2020 with the title My Roots Are Showing. My Roots Are Showing is Tracey's tenth studio album.

Benjamin William Payne, guitars, drums, bass, whistling, and the great bulk of everything, are among the incredible musicians who contributed to My Roots Are Showing.

It was Tim Longfellow performing on piano and accordion. Steve Norgrove is a bassist who plays both upright and electric bass, and Heather Malyuk was the one who plays the violin.

It was all completed with pedal steel by Mark Shengle, acoustic guitar by Tracey Thomas, vocals by Mark Shengle, and glitter by Tracey Thomas. You can check out her digital album here.

For now, her comeback is coming up in Jilly's Music Room at 111 N Main St. With the theme of jazz. You wouldn't want to miss this.

Tracey Thomas will be performing with a complete band that includes Tim Longfellow, Bob Ethington, TB Player, and Brad Bolton on jazz guitar.

She'll be singing Ella, Nina, and Billie Holiday classics, as well as other standards and instrumentals. You will have a remarkable jazz night with Tracey's wonderful voice.

Book your ticket fast here and come to Jilly's Music Room on the designated date. The performance will start at 7 PM, and end at 9 PM. Start preparing earlier in the day for a relaxing jazz night with Tracey Thomas and the band.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.