Five recommended restaurants to taste kebabs in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — Love eating Middle Eastern cuisine? Why don't try kebab this week? This Middle Eastern food can be found in many Turkish, Mediterranean, or Middle Eastern restaurants in Cleveland. Interested in trying this food? Here are five recommended restaurants to taste the food in the city.

1. Taza A Lebanese Grill

Located at 1400 W. 6th Street Cleveland, OH 44113, this Lebanese restaurant offers several menus of kebab such as Shish Kabob (beef tenderloin), Mixed Grill I (lamb kabob, chicken kabob, and beef kafta), and Mixed Grill II (beef kabob, chicken kabob, and beef kafta).

This restaurant opens Monday - Thursday (11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. – 10 p.m.), Saturday (12 p.m. – 10 p.m.), and Sunday (12 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.)

2. MoMo's Kebab

You can find MoMo's Kebab at 2199 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118. This restaurant offers a kebab menu with several choices of meat such as lamb loin chops, beef, chicken, and kefta. If you are a vegan, you can choose vegetables as the filling.

For more information including reservations, please call (216) 932-3512 or contact momoskebab@momoskebab.com.

3. Han Chinese Kabob & Grill

If you want to try kebab with Asian taste, stop by Han Chinese Kabob & Grill located at 3710 Payne Ave Ste 110 Cleveland, OH 44114. This restaurant offers a kebab menu namely Chinese Kabob made from lamb, beef, or squid. You can choose which meat you would like to eat when you order.

This place operates every day except Wednesday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please contact (216) 769-8745 for more information.

4. Anatolia Cafe

Another recommended restaurant to taste kebabs is Anatolia Cafe. Located at 2270 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118, this cafe serves some menus of kebab such as Yogurt Kebab, Chicken Shish Kebab, and Chicken Adana Kebab.

This place operates Tuesday - Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information including reservations, please call 216) 321-4400 or contact info@anatoliacafe.com.

5. Shawarma King

And last but not least is Shawarma King. You can visit this restaurant at 14304 Puritas Ave Cleveland, OH 44135. This place offers two kebab menus, namely King's Kofta Kabob (beef and lamb) and King's Chicken Shish Tawok (chicken). Meats of those kebabs are grilled and served with rice and salad.

This place is open on weekends from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekdays except for Monday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, please contact (216) 476-2990 or via email at contact@shawarmakinga1.com.

