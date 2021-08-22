Top five recommended Indian restaurants in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — Have a plan to eat out this week? Why don't try visiting an Indian restaurant? You can smell the aroma and taste the deliciousness of their specialties. Here are five recommended Indian restaurants that you can choose from in Cleveland.

1. Crown of India

This restaurant offers a wide menu of dishes originating from India. Some of the menus include Chicken Tikka Masala, Chicken Chettinadu, Lamb Vindaloo, Paneer Makhni, Mulligatawny Soup, and many more. For desserts, you can choose Rasamalai, Gajar Halwa, Kheer, or Gulab Jamun.

You can visit this restaurant at 14224 Pearl Road Strongsville, OH 44136. For more information, please call 440-638-4977.

2. Cleveland Tiffin- Punjabi Dhaba

This restaurant offers a variety of dishes originating from North India such as Samosa, Kachori, Chicken Pakora, Chana Masala, Malai Kofta, Goat Saag, and many more. For desserts, you can choose Kala Zamun or Gajar ka Halwa.

This place is located at 4630 Warrensville Center Rd North Randall, OH 44128. For reservations or catering, please call 216-220-702.

3. Biryani Hut Express

This restaurant serves a variety of vegan and non-vegan menus that you can choose from, such as Andhra Chicken, Murgh Masala, Chicken Tikka Masala, Navaratna Kurma, Lamb Seekh Kabab, Tandoori Shrimp, Samosa, Onion Pakoda, and many more. For desserts, you can try Carrot Halwa, Gulab Jamun, or Rasmalai.

The location of this restaurant is 26569, Center Ridge Road, Westlake, OH - 44145. For further information, please call (440) 471-4607 or contact info@biryanihutexpress.com.

4. Bombay Chaat

This restaurant offers Indian street food, South Indian specials, including an Indo-Chinese Menu. The menus offered include Bombay Special Bhel, Samosa, Idli Sambar, Egg Masala Dosa, Onion Chilly Uttappam, Malai Chicken Tikka, Kadhai Paneer, Malai Kofta, Goat Vindaloo, Tandoori Roti, and many more. For desserts, you can try Gulaab Jamun, Gajar Ka Halwa, Rasmalai, or Sambhar.

You can discover this restaurant at 2044 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115. For further information, please contact bombaychaatcleveland@gmail.com or call (216) 331-4598.

5. Tandul

This restaurant offers the authentic flavors and tastes of Indian cuisine. The menu offered includes Lentil Soup, Samudri Khazana, Paneer Pakora, Samosa, Chicken Manchurian, Goat Chukka, Paneer Tikka, Malai Kabab, Lamb Seekh Kabab, Afghani Lamb Chops, Chicken Saagwala, and many more. For desserts, you can pick Gulab Jamun, Carrot Halwa, Kulfi, Rasmalai, or Badam Halwa.

Visit the restaurant at 2505 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113. Please call (216) 860-4530 for more information.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.