Five recommended Greek restaurants in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — Ever heard of Greek cuisine? For a moment you may think hard. Yes, most people are probably not familiar with the cuisine. But you can find restaurants serving Greek specialties in Cleveland. Here are the recommended places.

1. Simply Greek

This restaurant offers a variety of Greek dishes such as Greek Fries, Kalamari, Saganaki, Grilled Octopus, Spanakopita, Chicken Souvlaki, Leg of Lamb Gyro, Gyro, or Souvlaki Platter, and various other menu choices.

For desserts, the menus available are Yia Yia's Baklava or Papou's Rice Pudding and Deep-Fried Baklava "Rocklava".

If you are interested in the cuisine, please visit the restaurant which is located at 33700 Aurora Rd Solon, OH 44139. Call (440) 498-4976 for more information.

2. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

This restaurant serves Greek or Mediterranean cuisine ranging from appetizers, main courses to salads and desserts. Some of the menus offered to visitors are Hummus, Dolmades, The Great Greek Gyro, Athenian Burger, Grilled Steak Souvlaki, Falafel Plate, and more.

If you like desserts, you can sample Baklava, Baklava Ice Cream, Mom's Rice Pudding, or Kourabiedes Cookies. This restaurant also provides meals for kids such as Cheese Pizza, Grilled Cheese Pizza, and Souvlaki Plate.

You can discover this restaurant at 21605 Center Ridge Rd Rocky River, OH 44116. For more information, please call 216) 712-4350.

3. Taki's Greek Kitchen

When you see the menu provided at the restaurant, you may be confused about what food you want to eat because there are many menus on offer ranging from appetizers, salads, sides, to lunch and dinner entrees.

Some of the menus that you can choose for lunch and dinner include Paidakia, Moussaka, Brizola Mouschari, Moussaka, Solomos Skaras, Macaronia Thalassina, and Kotopoulo Sto Fourno. As for desserts, you can taste Ekmek, Sokolatina, Yiaourti Me Meli, Karidopita or Pagoto.

For reservations, please visit https://tbdine.com/book/restaurant/takis-greek-kitchen?source=usereso&idApp=67813 or call (440) 930-8888.

4. Gyro Guys

Located at 4348 Pearl Rd Cleveland, OH 44109, this restaurant offers signature gyros and sandwiches. Some of the menus you can choose from are The Gyro Guy, The Colossus, Original Greek Gyro, The Koumbaro, Chicken Caesar Wrap, and Fish Sandwich.

For dessert, you can order Baklava, a traditional Greek pastry, or ask about other available desserts. Please call 216-739-3033 for more information.

5. Niko's To-Go Broadview Heights

There are various menus that you can choose from when you stop by this restaurant. Some of the menus include Saganaki Pan Fried Cheese, Lamb & Beef Gyro, Blackened Salmon Gyro, Spicy Chicken Gyro, Greek Veggie Pizza, Large Greek Salad, and more.

You can spot this restaurant at 403 E Royalton Rd Broadview Heights, OH 44147. For more information, please contact (440) 627-6000.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.