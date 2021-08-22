Cleveland's Great Lakes Brewery shows how to make a bbq ribs

Cleveland, OH - Having friends to come over and you want to impress them with your cooking prowess? Here's something you can try. Cleveland's Great Lakes Brewery has given their recipe of BBQ ribs. This is a great dish to try and is great to be paired with coleslaw, mashed potato, mushy peas, or any side dish of your choice. So, wear your apron and start cooking.

Here are some of the ingredients:

2 racks of pork ribs (St. Louis or Baby Back doesn't matter)

1 bottle of your chosen Great Lakes beer (Blackout Stout, Edmund Fitzgerald Porter, or Eliot Ness Amber Lager)

2 tablespoons of salt

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of smoked paprika

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

1 tablespoon of black pepper

1 tablespoon of coriander

1 bottle of Dortmunder Gold Lager BBQ Sauce

Here's a way to cook it:

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. After patting your ribs dry, remove the membrane behind the meat along with the silverskin, as they will make the ribs harder to consume once cooked.

In a roasting dish, place the ribs bone side down on the rack. Pour in the beer and season the ribs with your rib rub mixture as much or as little as you wish. Cover the roasting dish tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 2-3 hours, or until the ribs are fall off the bone tender.

Once the ribs are tender, remove them from the oven and lay them on the grill. Grill each side of the ribs over medium heat, flipping regularly and basting with BBQ sauce, until the ribs have caramelized to your taste (or the internal temperature reaches 145°F).

