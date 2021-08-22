Best Sub Sandwiches restaurants you can find in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH - Who can resist the temptation of a tasty submarine sandwich? If you are looking for the best sub restaurant in town, here we compile the three recommended sub restaurants you can find in Cleveland.

1. Herb 'n Twine

https://herbntwine.com/

Herb 'n Twine is a takeout restaurant located at 4309 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44113. They serve various kinds of sub-menu like Italian Sandwich, Veggie Sandwich, Turkey Sandwich, and Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich. During COVID-19, all orders must be placed by phone and you can pick them up when it's ready. They are open from Monday until Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM or until sold out. To reserve your sub, call 216-465-9600.

"One of the best sandwiches you can get in the Cleveland area. A must try. Just make sure you call ahead and plan for a 45 minute wait for 2 sandwiches. It may be long but it's worth the wait!" - Sarah S. on Yelp.

2. Gourmand's Deli & Coffee

https://gourmandsdeli.com/

Gourmand's Deli & Coffee is located at 5345 Canal Rd Valley View, OH 44125 a suburb of Cleveland. This family-run restaurant serves sub sandwiches with various fillings like fish, beef and pork, chicken, and vegetarian sub-menu. What makes Gourmand's unique is they also sell brewed coffee and various selection of coffee beans to accompany your breakfast. They are open from Monday until Friday from 6:30 AM - 2:00 PM. Due to COVID-19, you need to order by phone at 216-328-0942.

"The cigars...the sandwiches...the coffee. If you are into the finer things in life without the finer things in life price tag, this is your place. What a diamond in the rough. Beautiful unique place with a variety to fit even the pickiest. Owner operator with a true gift for customer service, you won't be disappointed!!" - Dan S. on Yelp.

3. Tomori's Pizza & Subs

https://www.tomorispizzandsubs.com/

Tomori's Pizza & Subs is located at 15621 Madison Ave Lakewood, OH 44107. Other than sub sandwiches, this Italian carry-out pizza and sub shop also serve salads, pizzas, pasta dishes, and house-made desserts like tiramisu. Tomori opens six days a week from 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tuesday to Thursday, 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Friday and Saturday, and 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM on Sunday.

"Excellent experience and amazing food ! We ordered three pizzas last weekend and I can't stop thinking about them! The owner gave us a sample of the Zuppa to try and it was delicious! Thanks for the great experience and we will be back to try the subs this weekend!" - Holly V. on Yelp.

