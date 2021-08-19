Kent State University alum awarded PGA TOUR card

Cristina Anne Costello/Unsplash

KENT, OH - Taylor Pendrith, Kent State University alum now professional golfer representing Canada, has been awarded a PGA TOUR card for the 2021-22 season after the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour's regular season event, the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, on Sunday, August 15.

Pendrith finished fifth overall in the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour regular season points list. He managed to place top-10 finishes at eight events and four runner-up finishes.

"I've played seven years of professional golf and that's always been the number one goal to get to the PGA TOUR," Pendrith told PGATOUR.com. "That's been a battle for me on and off the golf course with some injuries. To finally hold that PGA TOUR card is going to be an amazing feeling."

Pendrith, born in Richmond Hill, Ontario, has played in nine PGA TOUR events throughout his professional career. He debuted in the 2014 RBC Canadian Open where he tied 43 with the other ten golfers. Last month marks his best career finish so far where he shot 18-under-par to tie for 11th place at the Barbasol Championship.

Pendrith closes his career at Kent State by becoming the second student-athlete in Kent State program history to compete at the NCAA Men's Golf Championships during all four seasons after he qualifies in 2014. He was an honorable mention candidate at the 2014 PING Division I All-America and two-time Mid-American Conference Golfer of the Year honoree.

On the next PGA TOUR season, Pendrith will join Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, his former Golden Flashes teammates, who both represented Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

