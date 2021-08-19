Franklin County Sheriff's Office Columbus, Ohio opening job position for Cook 1

Michael Browning/Unsplash

COLUMBUS, OH - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio is opening a job position for a Cook 1. The salary for this position is $39,145.60 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will close until it's filled.

Cook 1 main responsibility would be to prepare, cook, and serve food in the Correctional facility of Franklin County. You will work under the supervision of the management.

Individual who possess considerable knowledge of food preparation, sanitation, storage, and operation of foodservice equipment is welcome to apply. This position requires heavy physical activity.

Some examples of Cook 1 duties are:

Cook foods using commercial/standard kitchen equipment within Correctional facilities. Oversees and teaches proper cooking methods for inmates assigned to assist with food preparation. Manage food lines and portions of food on serving lines. Manage food packaging for delivery to dining areas and storage. Perform daily cleaning of the work area, equipment, and utensils. Make records of meal count.

The duties above are only illustrations of some of your works that may be performed during your duties. Other duties not included are not meant to be excluded if the works are similar.

Required qualification:

At least 18 years old. Possess a high school diploma or equivalent education. Knowledge in arithmetic that includes addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. Minimum 3 months experience in food preparation, sanitation, storage, and use of foodservice equipment in institutional, school, restaurant setting, or other related works. Able to pass the pre-employment physical examination under Ohio Jail Standards 5120:1-8-10(F). Familiar with kitchen equipment. Able to lift up to 50 lbs.

If you are interested in applying for the position, visit governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits and other work-related questions, please contact 614-525-6631.

