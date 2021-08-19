OhioHealth Sports Medicine provides southeastern Ohio school districts with medical and training services

Malik Skydsgaard/Unsplash

COLUMBUS, OH - OhioHealth Sports Medicine is establishing partnerships with southeastern Ohio school districts to accommodate medical and training services for middle and high school student athletes.

OhioHealth has entered an agreement with Athens City Schools, a school in the southeastern Ohio region, to give their students, parents, coaches, and staff training/services from OhioHealth licensed athletic trainers that ensure the student-athletes safety and health.

In addition, other than providing licensed athletic trainers and extensive care on and off the field, the agreement also includes other services such as preventative training, free sports physical, concussion testing, and educational session and training for students and district coaches.

OhioHealth has partnered with more than 50 high schools across Ohio, providing sports medicine services and treatment. Among those 50 schools, Nelsonville-York City Schools and Trimble Local Schools have both signed five year contracts with OhioHealth to also provide their school athletic programs with licensed athletic trainers from OhioHealth.

OhioHealth is also the official healthcare provider for Ohio University Athletics, the Columbus Crew, and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“We’re proud to serve as the official healthcare provider for our community’s student athletes and look forward to keeping them safe and healthy as their seasons begin,” said Bill Davis, Director of Sports Medicine, OhioHealth. “Our team is on the tracks, fields, and courts—if there is an injury, they can make an assessment and quickly connect athletes to care.”

LeeAnn Helber, president of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital said that the wellbeing and safety of their children are important for the community. OhioHealth will provide those children with extended care and training on and off the field.

