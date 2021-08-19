Goodyear Ventures invests in AmpUp company

Alf van Beem/Wikimedia Commons

AKRON, OH - On August 16, Goodyear announced its venture capital arm, Goodyear Ventures, has invested in AmpUp, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) software and network provider company, to their investments lists.

AmpUp, founded in 2018, is a company that provides supports for businesses and property owners with services to help manage multiple charge stations and locations in one platform through their software efficiently. AmpUp operates across all 50 states and is also available in Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

“Goodyear is interested in enabling the future of mobility, including within the EV sector,” said Abhijit Ganguly, managing director, Goodyear Ventures. “AmpUp will provide us with valuable insights on the latest electrification trends and bring their solutions to our fleet customers who are considering electrification.”

Goodyear Ventures aims to improve the EV sector by partnering and investing in AmpUp and other startups in the mobility sector. This partnership will expand the future of mobility technology, with the advancement of EV infrastructure, sustainable vehicles, systems, and solutions.

“AmpUp is thrilled to partner with Goodyear, whose commitment to innovation and electric mobility will be crucial to wide-scale adoption of EVs,” said Thomas Sun, CEO and Co-founder of AmpUp. “As a company focused on providing seamless charging solutions, AmpUp can’t wait to explore solutions with the Goodyear team nationwide.”

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies headquartered in Akron, Ohio, operated in 23 countries around the world. Goodyear produces tires for automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, race cars, airplanes, farm tractors, and heavy machinery. Goodyear is aiming to develop advanced products and services that fulfill and satisfy customer needs.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.