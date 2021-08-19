City of Cleveland opening job position for Police Inspector General

Zachary Lisko/Unsplash





CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland is opening a job position for a Police Inspector General. The salary range for this position is $85,000.00 - $115,000.00 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on September 10, 2021, at 11:59 PM Eastern.

Police Inspector General's main responsibility would be to monitor, review, and audit policies and practices of the Cleveland Division of Police to determine compliance with federal and state law and review the effectiveness and consistency of the Division of Police’s bias-free, community policing, and procedural justice principles. You will report directly to the Chief of Police.

The Police Inspector General will not be a former or current employee of the Cleveland Division of Police.

The duties below are only illustrations of some of your works that may be performed during your duties. Other duties not included are not meant to be excluded if the works are similar.

Analyze, inspect, and evaluate the Cleveland Division of Police’s policies, procedures, and practices t ensure compliances with federal and state law.

Ensure the Cleveland Division of Police’s policies and practices are consistent with principles of bias-free and community policing, procedural justice, and promoting public, and officer safety.

Analyze investigations conducted by the Office of Professional Standards (OPS) with supporting evidence.

Make reports to the Chief of Police regarding work matters like recommendations, the outcome of investigations, and analysis of trends.

Publish public report.

Required qualification:

At least five or seven years experience in law enforcement practices, investigations, and civil rights law.

Possess Bachelor’s Degree, Juris Doctorate, and/or Master’s degree is preferred.

Possess analytical and investigative skills.

Ability in communication like presentation and ability to write comprehensive reports.

Able to operate personal computer and Microsoft Office.

Able to maintain confidentiality.

Possess a valid Ohio Driver License.

If you are interested in applying for the position, visit governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits and other work-related questions, please contact 216-664-2493.

