Grass Root Designs to hold "Browns Ohio Paint + Sip!" on September 22

NORTH ROYALTON, OH — Everyone is invited to join an event called "Browns Ohio Paint + Sip!" which will be held by Grass Root Designs on September 22 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. EDT at Blue Monkey Brewing Company, 5540 Wallings Road, North Royalton, OH 44133.

In this event, each participant will get an Ohio plaque made of wood that will be used as a canvas when they begin to design it.

They will be taught blending techniques so that the plaque they design looks lively and attractive. To help with the design process, participants will be provided with custom-cut metal Browns or Cleveland-themed stencils.

With the help of those tools, participants are expected to be more confident in making their own designs on the plaque provided. In the design process, they will be guided by an artist named Cory by providing them step-by-step instructions.

All participants are allowed to bring food from outside or from their homes which they can enjoy while they paint. However, participants are prohibited from bringing drinks from outside since the organizer intends to support the local brewery.

To take part in this event, participants are required to purchase a ticket that costs $38 plus a fee of $2.54. This ticket price includes the opportunity to enjoy two in-house brews which they can choose according to their taste.

To order tickets, please visit the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/browns-ohio-paint-sip-tickets-166956574609?aff=ebdssbdestsearch and click the “Tickets” section.

Considering that tickets ordered through the Eventbrite cannot be refunded, prospective participants can contact the organizer to request a refund.

As space is limited, those interested in joining this event are expected to register and book tickets immediately.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.