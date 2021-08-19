Liane Engstrom to lead a mural workshop event presented by Curated Storefront

Akron, OH - Liane Engstrom, a painter, and mural artist, will teach you how to create your own mural at the workshop in TrueNorth Akron.

Liane Engstrom is a Cleveland-based painter, printmaker, writer, and muralist. Her paintings have their own signatures. The paintings are both familiar and strange.

It’s all going to bring the spectator in from afar to absorb the broad sweeping brush strokes before moving closer to find familiar areas and small detail.

She has received a number of awards and scholarships, including the Suzy Spitz Scholarship, the Liza Nobel Prize, and the Norita Wyse Berman Memorial Award. This Cleveland’s proud artist is going to give tips on the upcoming mural workshop.

Come to the two days workshop on TrueNorth Akron at 110 N Main St. The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, August 21, and Sunday, August 22. Both begin at 11 AM, and the event will be finished at 4 PM.

This workshop is conducted by The Curated Storefront. They give a platform for series of shows that use multimedia art pieces to bring disused storefronts to life.

In the workshop, the designs will start modestly, and then you will be guided for replication on a greater size with instruction. There will be a budget and business strategy that is included in each mural design you make.

Finally, you will have to wait for 2 to 4 months for the final designs to be on display at the Outside the Box gallery in the Northside District. It’s an opportunity for you to have your design displayed.

Your mural will not be full-size murals but rather a portrait that you can place on your own wall. So it’s clear that you will have your own work to bring home easily.

The Mural Workshop with Liane Engstrom is for all ages, but it is especially for those aged 15 and up. They also conducted online parts for those unable to participate in person.

For this workshop, there will be a total of 20 tickets available. Each of which will include all supplies, instruction, and a celebratory reception to unveil each mural. The tickets are priced at $30 each. To reserve the ticket, you can click here.

