15 60 75 The Numbers Band to perform on Jilly's Music Room

Akron, OH - Local Ohio's pride, 15 60 75 The Numbers is going to be playing soon in Jilly's Music Room on August 21.

This long-standing band is famous for its live performance. Since the start of their 50-year career of live performances and recordings, The Numbers have been hailed by practically every national music newspaper as well as several international media.

They've never been offered a recording contract by any label in the industry. Still, this Blues band is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the 1970s Akron-Cleveland music scene, and their musical legacy is formidable.

They continue to bloom in the music industry with the help of friends who are in love with their music to put their own money on the line and financed the majority of the recordings. Hundreds of images were taken by many great people of the band at various times of its existence. All of it tells a story of powerful performances, long nights, and the passage of time.

The good times they have of making music will be channeled one more time through Modern Is Just Old Hat Chromed A History. It's the title for their next album, which will be released this year.

Now, they invite you to watch them perform for real. Come to see them in Jilly's Music Room at 111 N Main St. They will perform at 8 PM and the show will last at 12 AM.

You can book the tickets to choose your preferred seating. The reserved seating is priced at $5 - $10. You can click here for the purchase.

If you are still hesitating on coming due to your schedule, do not worry because there are walk-up tickets priced at $5 each. For further information, you can contact the organizer here.

