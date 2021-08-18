Great Lakes Brewing Company Presents: August Brewery Tours

Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

Cleveland, OH - This August, come to Great Lake's Beer Symposium for an August Brewery tour. This tour will take visitors behind the scenes of Ohio’s original craft brewery. Guests will have their first taste of the company's award-winning beer in the Beer Symposium before touring the production facilities to witness how this delectable beverage is brewed, cellared, and packed!

Visitors will be guided every step of the way by the company's expert (and absolutely delightful) tour guides, who will provide an in-depth look at the history, brewing processes, and more. The tours last about 60 minutes and include four 5-ounce tastes of beer as well as a souvenir pint glass to take home!

Since this is a tour of a brewery, visitors must bring an ID to prove that they are 21 years of age and above. Anyone below 21are still welcome, but they need to be under the guidance of an adult and won't be allowed to consume alcohol.

For everyone's personal safety, visitors to the brewery MUST wear closed-toe shoes (i.e. boots or sneakers; no flip flops or sandals). The brewery is located in a 19th-century building with tight quarters and several stairwells. Be aware that breweries are hot and noisy, especially in packaging departments and during the summer.

Make sure to pick a tour date and time that works for you! Payment is non-refundable, and the date and time of the event cannot be changed. There are no exceptions when it comes to the trips starting on time. Guests that arrive late will not be guaranteed a spot on their tour. Please allow enough time to find parking and arrive at least 10 minutes before the start of the tour.

Click here to select a proper date.

