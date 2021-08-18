Akron, OH

University of Akron granted federal grant for Talent Search Program

Terrence Jacobs

AKRON, OH - On 16 August, Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) announced the granting of a federal grant to the University of Akron (UA) for its Talent Search Program.

The grant amount is $539,218 and aims to improve UA Talent Search Program, a program that helps UA find and assist individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds and limited access to education, who is willing to continue their education to a higher degree.

The Talent Search Program will provide academic, career, and financial counseling for its students and assist them to graduate from high school and continue to complete postsecondary education.

Ryan says that The Northeast Ohio economy is providing a great opportunity for students, who want to involve in advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, and battery storage field, and he will make sure they have the chance to do so.

“The Talent Search Program will provide that chance for students who otherwise may fall through the cracks. I commend the University of Akron for ensuring students who need our help the most from Akron Public Schools and Summit County school districts have the resources and support they need.” Said Ryan.

With this grant, UA aims to increase the number of students from disadvantaged backgrounds scouted by Talent Search, to complete high school and enroll in and complete their postsecondary education. UA will provide access and all the tools needed for the students to achieve their dream.

UA will provide direct services, including in-school workshops, academic monitoring, academic year tutoring, a summer enrichment academy, a summer reading program, and a peer mentoring program.

So far, the UA Educational Talent Search Grant has already been given to 972 participants from the Akron Public Schools and surrounding districts in Summit County.

“These funds will allow us to continue to provide academic, career, and financial counseling to our participants and encourage them to complete high school and go on to complete postsecondary education. It is a great opportunity, and we look forward to working with more participants over the next five years.” says Deborah Stone, interim director of Academic Achievement Programs at UA.

