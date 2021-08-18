FirstEnergy opening job position for Lineman/woman A (Journeyman)

American Public Power Association/Unsplash

AKRON, OH - FirstEnergy is opening a job position for a Lineman/woman A (Journeyman). The starting salary for this position is $39.084 an hour and may increase up to $42.816 an hour. The vacancy of this full-time job will close until it's filled. This position is open for Ohio Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp

Lineman/woman A (Journeyman) main responsibility would be to take part in any work of construction, maintenance, and repair of transmission and distribution lines. You will also be responsible for handling and training less experienced employees. You will work under the supervision of the management.

The duties below are only illustrations of some of your works that may be performed during your duties. Other duties not included are not meant to be excluded if the works are similar.

Comply with all aspects of safety procedures of the company.

Installing and removing poles, installing and changing insulator assemblies, stringing, splicing, and tying in conductors.

Work on energized lines and operate high-pressure insulator washers.

Perform operations such as transferring circuit loads.

Maintain old equipment and make cutovers from old poles to new installations.

Locate faults on open or grounded street light circuits.

Manage internal and external customer service.

Inspect the condition of poles, lines, and other equipment.

Required qualification:

Two years Associate Degree in Utility Workers Technology or related field.

Minimum two years experience as a Journeyman Lineworker or hands-on experience with electric utility or a utility lines construction contractor.

Possess a valid CDL Operator’s License, Class A.

Able to operate motor vehicles.

Able to install and remove poles, towers, and structures, installing and changing transformers.

Possess knowledge in principles and operation of transmission and distribution systems.

Understand the National Electric Code and NESC.

Understand mechanical and dielectric characteristics and properties of the materials used in making cables and cable joints.

If you are interested in applying for the position, visit https://careers.firstenergycorp.com/ and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits and other work-related questions, visit this link.

