Come to Norton Cider Festival this October

cottonbro/Pexels

Norton, OH - On Friday until Sunday, October 1-3, come to Columbia Woods Park for The 33rd Annual Norton Cider Festival. The Friday festival starts from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Saturday from 11:00 am - 10:00 pm, and Sunday from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm.

This event includes a parade, delicious festival cuisine, musical entertainment, train rides and inflatables for children, an apple decorating contest, skilled Crafters, and fireworks.

This event was originated by The Loyal Oak Merchants Association of Welch's Dairy Cream, the Loyal Oak Tavern, and Nicolard's Salon who approached the Norton Lions Club with the idea of having an event that would attract people to Loyal Oak.

An ideal team was formed because the Lions Club had been selling their cider at the corner of Cleveland Massillon Road and Akron Wadsworth Road for years (and still do). The Loyal Oak Cider Festival was born due to the closeness of the historic Knecht Cider Mill in Loyal Oak.

On September 23rd and 24th, 1989, the first Cider Festival was held. Hugo hit town the same weekend, making landfall in Norton at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday. A violent rainstorm came in sideways, but by 9:30 a.m., the rain had stopped and the inaugural Cider Festival parade had begun.

The first Cider Festival took place during the course of the lovely weekend. After 19 years of outstanding celebrations, the Loyal Oak Cider Festival was moved to Columbia Woods Park. With this change, the 20th annual Loyal Oak Cider Festival has been renamed the Norton Cider Festival.

The event will not allow being on the premises for liability reasons. Visit their website for more info regarding the festival.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.