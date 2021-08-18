Mentor Cemetery improvement and maintenance project

Chad Madden/Unsplash

MENTOR, OH - The City of Mentor plans to improve and maintain the Mentor Cemetery with various remodeling and renovation throughout the year.

Michael Hissam, Mentor Municipal Cemetery sexton, has been tasked to oversee the cemetery's major construction and renovation project since he joined three years ago as the new sexton.

With his crew, Hissam has improved the 60-acre property by planting various kinds of trees and flowers and leveling up uneven stones and grounds in the older section of the cemetery. Hissam's employers asked him to make Mentor Cemetery look as good as Arlington (National Cemetery).

Last year, the City already renovated an 80-year old maintenance building by adding a new office and maintenance facility. This year, the City plans to develop a memorial and garden central for veterans.

As of today, the Mentor Cemetery provides nearly 800 graves in each of its 37 sections, with about 39 of its 60-acres in use. With many prominent Mentorites buried here, Hissam said that the people of Mentor like the Mentor Cemetery as they offer the final resting place for their families and relatives. The Cemetery also didn't put restrictions on stone size or carvings, the rule that people liked.

“We have stones with cats, boats – even one in the shape of a Model T Ford said Hissam. “One that’s kind of interesting is in the older section,” he said, “They have the family monument in the middle with the names on it. They usually put little stones like 'Father' and 'mother.’ But the matriarch just says, ‘This is me.’ It’s interesting to see how personalities are reflected in memorial.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.