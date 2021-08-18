Four recommended hair clinics in Cleveland

Woman with long black hair Wikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH — Hair is like a crown to its owner. Having healthy and strong hair is everyone's dream. However, various factors can make your hair unhealthy such as thinning, hair loss, or baldness for example. Here are four recommendations for hair clinics in Cleveland that might solve your hair problems.

1. Van Scoy Hair Clinics

Located at 5592 Broadview Rd Cleveland, OH 44134, this hair clinic offers some services such as hair regrowth and transplant solutions. For men, the specific treatments offered are non-surgical hair replacement, custom hair replacement, cyberhair hair replacement, and micro point hair additions.

For women, the treatments available are hair replacement solutions, non-surgical hair replacement, human hair & synthetic wigs, medical wigs for hair loss, alopecia wigs for women, and micro points hair additions.

For a consultation, please visit https://www.vanscoyhair.com/request-consultation/, or call (216) 307-4499 for more information.

2. Hairline Hair Loss Treatment Clinic - Cleveland

This place offers several services for hair problems for both men and women such as hair loss, surgical treatment, nonsurgical treatment, PRP Hair Loss Therapy, medical and laser hair therapy. You can visit this clinic at 6505 Rockside Rd. Independence, OH 44131. For further information, please reach out to 216-573-5900.

3. CS Wigz

Having 30 years of experience in hair loss solutions, this place offers a wide selection of non-surgical hair solutions of the highest quality. In addition, this place also collaborates with the Cleveland Clinic, UH cancer, and alopecia patients as well as the American Cancer Society.

You can visit this hair loss center at 30432 Euclid Ave Ste 206 Wick-Willo Mall Wickliffe, OH 44092. For more information, call (216) 201-0648 or contact cswigzllc@gmail.com.

4. The J Parry Clinic

As a beauty clinic for plastic surgery and aesthetics, this place also offers a service for hair restoration with the help of NeoGraft, a machine that has been approved by the FDA for hair transplantation. This machine uses an automated handheld device to remove follicles and implant them in balding areas.

This clinic is located at 5885 Landerbrook Drive Suite 306, Mayfield Heights, OH, 44124. For further information, please call (216) 716-7762.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.