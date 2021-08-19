4 Best Black-Owned Restaurant in Cleveland

Cleveland, OH - Satisfied yourself with these 4 black-owned recommended restaurants by yelp. The best about it is to support their movements. You can also do it by supporting their business.

Sauce the City

The first black-owned restaurant is Sauce the City, with a 4-star rating out of 67 reviewers. This restaurant is located at 1400 West 25th St Cleveland, OH.

They claim to have an award-winning sandwich, which for your satisfaction, each sandwich is made with attention and quality.

Sauce the City ensures that all of the chicken menu items are guaranteed to be free of antibiotics and preservatives. Because all of the chicken is obtained locally and reared on a farm. They also provide all-natural ingredients. It's all are gathered from suppliers within a 12-mile radius of their restaurant in the Ohio City neighborhood.

Their open hours are every day from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Except on Sunday because they open at 12:00 PM and close at 6:00 PM.

Their services include delivery and takeout. Sauce the City has outdoor dining and provides street and private lot parking areas at their place.

They also obey health protocols. At their place, wearing masks are required. The staff also wears masks in their working area.

If you want to support this local black-owned restaurant, go check them out on their website for their information and menu.

Southern Cafe

The next restaurant that is black-owned is the Southern Cafe. Located at 11817 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH, it's a claimed southern and soul food.

Southern Cafe has a 4.5 rating out of 189 reviewers on yelp. They provide breakfast and brunch menus.

They call themselves the best soul food restaurant in Cleveland because all of their food is prepared from scratch, which sets them apart from their competitor on soul food.

They also claim to take the time to do it right since the first time they provide soul food for you. The ingredients are acquired locally, and all of Southern Cafe's recipes are originals that have been tried. Their recipes are true in Grandma'sGrandma's kitchen, where she puts her heart and soul into every meal she serves.

Check out the menus on their website.

If you are interested in trying their soul food specialty, visit the restaurant during their operation hour. Check out their schedule here.

Zanzibar Soul Fusion

Zanzibar Soul Fusion is a back-owned restaurant located at 627 Prospect Ave E Cleveland, OH. They are a claimed restaurant with a 3.5-star rating out of316 reviewers on yelp.

Opened in 2010, Zanzibar Soul Fusion claims that its specialty is to elevate soul food to new heights.

They have specialties such as Soul Rolls, Catfish Fingers, Fried Green Tomatoes, Smothered Chops, and more.

Zanzibar Soul Fusion opens daily at 11:00 AM. They close for the day at 10:00 PM.

If you are interested in much more of their menus, check them out on their website. You can also book a reservation for the restaurant's table.

Irie Jamaican Kitchen

The last recommendation of the black-owned restaurant is Irie Jamaican Kitchen. It has a 4.5 rating out of 30 reviewers on yelp.

If you are interested in Caribbean dishes, then this is the right restaurant for you. Their specialty menus are Jerk Chicken, Curry Chicken, Jerk Shrimp, and Traditional Chicken.

To buy this Caribbean cuisine go to Irie Jamaican Kitchen, which is located at 4162 Pearl Rd Cleveland, OH. They open Tuesday until Saturday at 11:00 AM and close for the day at 8:00 PM. For Saturday only, they open later in the day at 12:00 PM.

Check and support them by buying their food at their website.

That's all the 4 best black-owned restaurants in Cleveland. If you are around the area, make sure to check them out and support their business. These restaurants will be delighted to accept your orders.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.