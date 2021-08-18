Jaws to be on screen at The Nightlight Cinema

Akron, OH - The Nightlight will be playing a favorite cult movie, Jaws, on August 20.

The Nightlight cinema at 30 N High St, Akron, is introducing Leave The Nightlight On. The event is a monthly midnight cinema event at The Nightlight that features unusual, occasionally weird cult and genre films from the past.

They didn't hesitate to pick the classic Jaws to be featured for their first pick from the vault.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Jaws is the timeless tale of man vs. nature.

The plot of Jaws started when a young woman was killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island. The police chief Martin Brody, played by Roy Scheider, wants to close the beaches, but mayor Larry Vaughn, played by Murray Hamilton, overrules him.

Larry Vaughn was In fear that the town would suffer financially due to the loss of visitor revenue. Brody enlists the help of ichthyologist Matt Hooper, played by Richard Dreyfuss, and grizzled ship captain Quint, played by Robert Shaw, in capturing the killer beast.

Basically, in short, Jaw gives you a story of a police chief, a marine biologist, and a grizzled fisherman. He set out to stop a massive great white shark from threatening the small island settlement of Amity.

Check on the Jaws trailer here

In honor of Captain Quint, The NIghtlight will give you gifts and plenty of Narragansett.

To join them on a midnight adventure, you can follow this screening schedule of Jaws:

August 20, 2021, at 11:45 PM

August 21, 2021, at 11:45 PM

The film lasted for 124 mins. Choose one of the schedules that is suitable for your preference.

Note that this movie requires parental guidance for mature subject matter involving teens and children, including distressing visuals and descriptions, dangerous shark attacks and violence, suggestive material and references, substance usage, and language. It's strongly suggested that children aged 8 and below are not watching this movie.

For further information, click on The NIghtlight website.

