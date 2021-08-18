a musical, theatrical show "Heathers" presented by Millennial Theatre Project

Akron, OH - Heathers will be performed by Millennial Theatre Project at Akron Civic Theatre at 182 S Main St.

Built by Francine Parr, The Millennial Theatre Project claims to connect the gap between young and adult community theater.

As in the Akron Civic Common interview, Francine stated that she began working on the project five years ago while she was a musical theatre major.

She was told you're not Black enough for that post at her college, and her major was frequently overlooked. When she started to have a say on wanting to start a theatrical company and want it to be about diversity, she told her father, who is Akron's own Howard Parr of Akron Civic Theatre.

After all those strong thoughts, she finally agreed to herself and promised to provide an excellent show at the theatre.

Akron's Millennial Theatre Project will have a show titled Heathers, which depicts a unique clique terrorizing Westerberg High: Heather, Heather, and Heather.

They are Ohio's hottest and cruelest girls. Veronica Sawyer, on the other hand, rejects their terrible rule in favor of her new boyfriend. The dark, sexy stranger J.D., intends to put the Heathers in their place, which is six feet beneath the ground.

The schedule for this show by the Millenial Theater Project is as listed:

August 20 at 8 PM

August 21 at 8 PM

August 27 at 8 PM

August 28 at 8 PM

September 3 at 8 PM

September 4 at 8 PM

If you are planning on watching Heathers, book the tickets fast here.

Note that due to mature language, sexual scenes, and juvenile violence, Heathers may be inappropriate for any of you who are children aged 13 and below.

