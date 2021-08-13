Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition to raise funds through a Bicycle ride event

Akron, OH - Cleveland Clinic Akron General Towpath 50 Ride will be held on August 15.

Mark your calendar for this is a purposeful event because the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Towpath 50 is a biking fundraising event.

The Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition is hosting this event to generate donations. The donations will be used to preserve, develop, and activate the Ohio & Erie Canalway National Heritage Area, Towpath Trail, and connection trails.

More than 2.5 million walkers, runners, and cyclists use the Ohio & Erie Canal and Towpath Trail as a linking point every year. They hope you will join them to keep the route growing as a community resource while fostering natural, recreational, cultural, and historical elements.

This event is not only a fun way to spend time with family, coworkers, and friends, but it's also an opportunity to help them. Everyone will ride 50 miles on the Towpath Trail to raise $50, $100, $150, or more. Don’t worry about fatigue because SAG support, healthy water stops, and a boxed lunch are all included in the bicycle trip.

Note that your contribution is tax-deductible because The Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition is a 501(c)3 organization. If you still have some questions regarding the donations and funding, you could contact Patti Policicchio at 330-374-5657 or her website.

If you want to join this event to support a good cause and have fun, come to Downtown Akron on Sunday at 7:30 AM. For further information and the trail tracks of the ride, click on their website.

