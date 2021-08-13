NOMZ to hold live music on Brunchtime

Akron, OH - NOMZ is inviting you to their Sunday brunch accompanied by a live music concept.

This event is going to be held every Sunday from August 15 until September 5. Their brunch is serving on the house from 9 AM and lasts until 3 PM. Meanwhile, note that the live music will be playing at 1 PM and ends at 2 PM

Salads, sandwiches, and breakfast are all made with locally sourced ingredients at NOMZ. They are specialized in brunch menus, you will always find fresh, local fare that will make for a delicious breakfast or lunch. There, they also have a coffee shop and a cocktail bar.

They claim to be your go-to restaurant in Akron because they serve a wide range of made-from-scratch dishes crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Paired with plenty of vegan and vegetarian options, they promised that they can always cook with the freshest, seasonal ingredients for an explosion of flavor.

Their culinary staff has a wealth of experience cooking a wide range of delectable foods, so it’s no doubt if their foods are delish. They also offer pickup and delivery alternatives. Moreover, they provide a 10% discount for military, police, firefighters, and students.

NOMZ is situated inside of Northside Marketplace which is a community-oriented urban market that emphasizes social interaction, small enterprises, and grassroots artisans. The marketplace is the right place for you to shop, eat, and socialize.

The event “Brunchin With LIVE Local Music” is free of charge. They scheduled some local artists who have a place in Akron’s people's hearts.

The musicians who will perform a live music show are Dan Wilson Duo, Justin Tibbs Duo, and Taylor Carano & Johnny. If you want to know the specific schedule, ask NOMZ the list of their scheduled performance in August and early September.

Meanwhile, if you want to perform in the live music event, NOMZ gives you a chance for that too. HIt them up on their email for a request performance nomzakron@gmail.com

