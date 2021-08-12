How to make a Great Lakes version of pulled pork mac and cheese

Ronmar Lacamiento/Pexels

CLEVELAND, OH - Want something different in your mac and cheese? Try this BBQ Pulled pork Mac and Cheese using Cleveland's Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Porter BBQ Sauce. This is great comfort food when you want to enjoy your me-time. Without further ado, let's get cooking.

Here are the ingredients:

4 tablespoons of unsalted butter

12 ounces of dried macaroni

half a cup of chopped yellow onion

a quarter cup of all-purpose flour

3 and a half Cup of whole milk

1 and a half C Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Porter BBQ sauce

half teaspoon salt

half a teaspoon black pepper

1 pound of cooked smoked pulled pork

1 and a half cups of shredded cheddar cheese

1 and a half cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

4 ounces of cream cheese

2/3 of unseasoned panko breadcrumbs

half a cup shredded pepper jack cheese

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Here's a way to cook it:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees before you begin.

Cook pasta according to package instructions in a large pot of well-salted water, drain, and set aside once the pasta is cooked.

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Once melted, add the onion, reduce heat to low, and cook, keep stirring the onion until translucent. Whisk in flour and cook for 30 seconds to make a roux, after that, slowly whisk in milk. Raise heat to medium-high and constantly whisk until the mixture starts to thicken and bubble.

Combine the Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Porter BBQ Sauce, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl. Stir regularly as the mixture comes to a gentle simmer. Reduce heat to low and stir in the cheddar and Monterey Jack with a wooden spoon until completely melted.

Stir in pork and pasta until they are well-coated in the mixture. Fill a 12” cast iron skillet with the mixture. Combine the panko, pepper jack, and olive oil in a mixing bowl. Sprinkle evenly over the mixture in the skillet. Bake until the topping is browned, around 40-45 minutes. Before chowing down, let the dish rest for at least 15 minutes.

