Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. headlines Falls Downtown Fridays on August 20

Anthony DELANOIX/Unsplash

Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Mayor Don Walters is delighted to state that local reggae band Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band will headline the third event of Falls Downtown Fridays which will take place on August 20, from 5 to 10 p.m. This event presented by The City of Cuyahoga Falls, Western Reserve Hospital, and Clear Gold Audio & Lighting will feature craft beer, family-friendly activities, food, local music, and countless vendors.

“It has been wonderful to see so many residents and visitors enjoying beautiful Downtown Cuyahoga Falls and supporting our local businesses,” stated Mayor Walters.

He continued that they are proud that Falls Downtown Fridays events proceed to give family-friendly activities while celebrating local merchants, food, and entertainment.

Here's a little info about the headliner:

Carlos Jones has been entertaining audiences in the eastern part of the U.s. for over 35 years, first with the roots-reggae group "I-Tal," then with the legendary "First Light," before pursuing a solo career with his current band, the Peace, Love, Unity Syndicate (aka "The P.L.U.S. Band"). Carlos has continued to win a wide set of new admirers wherever he performs by focusing on presenting a positive message with his songs.

With headlining events such as Cleveland ROCKSNYEVE, Jamaica's 'JamRock 2010', Idaho's 'Marley in the Mountain Fest', and Wade Oval to name a few, Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band will bring the house down with their own brand of high energy "put yer dancin' shoes on" reggae. Check their song "Wicked" by scrolling down this article.

The current lineup of this band is Cholly 'O (bass), Ghani Harris (guitar), Peter Platten (keyboard), Curt Johnson, Roy Isaacs (Isaacs and Johnson are both on percussion), George Gordon (tambourine), and Max Eger (drums).

Click here for more info regarding Falls Downtown Fridays.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.