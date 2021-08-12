Akron Civic Theatre to held an opening of Community Open House

Akron, OH - Community Open House will open to the public after the renovations they had on August 15.

Akron Civic Theatre invites you to come to their celebration of the finished Community Open House. For almost 70 years, the Akron Civic Theatre has given the community a place for high-quality entertainment and live performances.

This new Community Open House is proving the improvement of Akron Civic Theatre in years. The theatre claimed that over $19 million was spent rehabilitating the theater's crumbling 70-year-old infrastructure and bringing it up to modern performance and patron standards.

The celebration event is being held at 2 PM and lasts until 5 PM. This is the list of their scheduled events:

Free Family Movie in Civic Auditorium at 2:30 PM

Ice Cream Funday in Wild Oscar's at 2:30 to 4 PM

Matt Dudack's Found Sounds, featuring graduates of the University of Akron Steel Drum Band, will perform in the Grand Lobby from 2 to 4 PM

Dolinar Spahija's Knight Stage from 2 to 5 PM

Self-Guided Tours are available from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Roaming artists and children activities in the Grand Lobby is an All Day event

The Celebration of Community Open House is free of charge event. You could go to Akron Civic Theatre at 182 S Main St on the designated date. There will also be gifts for you, such as free T-shirts for the first 50 guests, ticket giveaways for every 15 minutes, and free snacks from Stray Dog.

For further information, you could contact Akron Civic Theatre here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.