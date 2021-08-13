Deep-Fried Jalapeno Poppers to perform in DBA

Akron, OH - Deep Fried Jalapeno Poppers will perform on August 14.

They are the tribute band for Red Hot Chilli paper. Deep-Fried Jalapeno Poppers are the finest Red Hot Chili Peppers cover band on the North Coast. They go over all of RHCP's tracks, from obscure gems to chart-topping classics. The motto of the band is to keep the party going all night long with sharp beats, spicy low end, delectable tones, and poetic glides.

This cover band will perform in DBA or Dante Boccuzzi Akron for live night music. They will cover all of the best hits or the cult classic from Red Hot Chilli Peppers. If you miss having an eventful night with cool live music, this is the right event for you.

Especially because this event is being held in DBA at 21 Furnace St. Famous for its 4.0 stars rating on Tripadvisor, this restaurant is a fine dining restaurant which is situated in the stylish northside area. This restaurant is In a casual rock and roll environment. With an upscale style, they offer modern American food, craft cocktails, and a vast wine selection.

The event starts at 7 PM compatible with dinner time. For an event like this upcoming live music by Deep Fried Jalapeno Poppers, DBA recommends you start reserving tables as fast as possible. Dante Boccuzzi Akron has outdoor seating or indoor seating, plus a parking lot. So you don’t have to worry about their services.

You can reserve your best table here.

For further information, you could contact Dante Boccuzzi Akron on their email beau@danteakron.com

