Celebrate Free Comic Book Day with Rubber City Comics

Akron, OH - Free comic book day is coming on August 14.

Prepare yourself because Rubber City Comics is giving free comic books to everyone who visits their store on the day.

Free Comic Book Day is usually held every year on the first Saturday in May. However, in 2021, the event has been pushed back to August in the hopes of avoiding much of the disruption caused by COVID-19. As a result, stated by the Free Comic Book Day organizer, the event will take place on August 14th.

As Akron area's longest-running comic book store and also Akron’s best comic book shop, Rubber City Comics will give an amazing offer on the day.

There will be back issues of all comic books and they charge you only $1.00 if you spend less than $6.00. If you buy three Funko Pops you would get one for free from the cheapest item.

They also offer trade paperbacks and vinyl LPs with a 50% off discount. Grab your packs of Pokemon quickly because they are only $5.00, but note that another discount will not be applied for this.

Moreover, there are signings, sketches, and commissions that will be available from the guest comic book artists. They are Matt Horak from Marvel, Damion Kendrick from Damaged Arts, and Dan Gorman from Source Point Press.

Come to Rubber City Comics at 74 E Mill St on the designated day. They are open from 10 AM until 7 PM. you can come earlier at 9:30 and get the special for 25 team members only.

They also remind you to come to their sister store for Free Comic Book Day. The store is called Stuff Genie Comics & Collectibles, at 556 W Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton, OH. They will be having Caleb Thusat, the writer for Scout Comics until 2 PM. Meanwhile, all day, Brian Dunphy from Source Point Press and Ahoy Comics illustrator will be present.

