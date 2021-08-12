Cuyahoga Falls to have the second event of Falls Downtown Fridays on August 13

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH – The City Mayor of Cuyahoga Falls, Don Walters, announced the second event of the Falls Downtown Fridays series that will be held on August 13, from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. There will be numerous local vendors of food, beer, retail, and live music headlined by country band Buck Naked Band that will take place in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls.

Falls Downtown Fridays is a series of the event take place on Friday, filled with various entertainment for the community. The event is held to celebrate summer and to initiate interactions for local businesses and the residents.

This year, there will be five events in the series which opened on August 6, proceed to the nearest date on August 13, and the rest will be on August 20 and 23, followed by the closing on September 3. Mayor Walters is welcoming all the residents to this evening filled with local food and entertainment.

This Friday, the event will be opened by One T Entertainment and 91.3 The Summit as its radio partner at 5 p.m. and will be continued by local artist Madison Cummins at 6 p.m. The event’s headliner, Buck Naked Band, will perform afterward.

There will be beer sales, presented by HiHO Brewing Company and Missing Mountain Brewing Company. The benefits of the sales will be granted to the Rotary Club of Cuyahoga Falls.

The local food vendors for this Friday include Cheezylicious, Cleveland Pickle, Sassy Dog, Wholly Frijoles, T’s Concessions, YETI Concessions, Johnny Lotes, and Betty’s Bomb Ass Burgers.

“We are proud to feature local beer and food vendors while providing family-friendly activities so that all can enjoy Falls Downtown Fridays,” said Mayor Walters.

Falls Downtown Fridays offer family-friendly entertainment for the residents to enjoy, presented by the City of Cuyahoga Falls, Western Reserve Hospital, and Clear Gold Audio & Lighting.

Further information about Falls Downtown Fridays can be accessed through www.cityofcf.com/events/falls-downtown-fridays and www.downtowncf.com for information about Downtown Cuyahoga Falls.

