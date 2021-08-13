See Downtown Akron from a new perspective

Akron, OH - Sightseeing Downtown Akron, your chance to see Akron in different ways.

Leisurely walking touring your own city it’s a chance provided by Downtown Akron Partnership to give you a new experience and perspective from downtown Akron. It takes place on Huntington Bank on 106 S. Main St, the organizer will start the walking tour from there and the rest of the spots are still a surprise.

The objective of the Downtown Akron Partnership is to promote and develop a lively and valuable downtown. Property owners, business executives, government officials, residents, and stakeholders are among the DAP's members. Through a contract for services, the group oversees downtown resources for the downtown Akron Special Improvement District.

This event of Rediscover Downtown Akron with a walking tour currently acts as a promotion to their beautiful new Main Street, public art, complete and upcoming development projects, the downtown businesses, and much more. They try to provide chances for the places residing in downtown Akron to flourish.

If you are interested in sightseeing Downtown Akron, this is the complete schedule of the event:

Wednesday, August 11, at 12 PM

Wednesday, September 8, at12 PM

Wednesday, October 13, at 12 PM

Wednesday, November 10, at 12 PM

Wednesday, December 8, at 12 PM

Downtown Akron Project also has another leisure walk project titled Discover the Downtown DORA Tour. They might acquire you to buy their number one DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) refreshment while visiting downtown Akron in DORA’s area. The visit will end at The Barley House at 222 S. Primary St.

This is the schedule for Discover the Downtown DORA Tour:

Thursday, August 12, at 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 9, at 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 14, at 6 p.m.

This is a free registration event and if you want to register for your tour quickly just click on this

As a countermeasure for the COVID-19 outbreak, the Downtown Akron Partnership has a health protocol ready to ensure the health of all participants. They demand that all participants take care of themselves and not join the event if they show the symptoms of COVID-19. While they don’t really demand all the participants to wear masks, the people who wish to wear them and socially distance themselves are free to do as such.

For further information, you could contact Downtown Akron Partnership

