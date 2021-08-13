Kent City Unified Command Team encourages mask-wearing for all residents as the City’s cases rise

KENT, OH – On August 2, Kent City's Unified Command Team announced the result of the discussion following the recent increase of COVID-19 Delta variant cases within the city area. Through the discussion and review of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance, the team encourages masks-wearing for all the city residents.

The result of the discussion mainly advises residents to keep their masks on which are applied to both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, especially when doing indoor activities.

The face masks advice is recommended based on CDC and the Ohio Department of Health’s guidance which stated that indoor activities will require face masks for the people who attend as the rates of COVID-19 transmission reach >50/100,00 which is classified as Substantial or >100/100,00 which classified as High. Currently, Portage County has reached the Substantial level or over 50/100,00 threshold. Thus, the City of Kent will work in suppressing the number so it won’t reach 100/100,00 or a High level.

The guidance mentions that the high transmission of Delta variant is shown as one infected person can risk eight to nine others getting infected. The variant will be much easier to spread to those who are not fully vaccinated and 5 to 10 percent rate of infecting fully vaccinated people. The case of the Delta variant in fully vaccinated people is called a “break-through” case and is not a portrayal of vaccine failure, rather shows how different immune systems react to the Delta variant.

Nevertheless, vaccination is still considered as the best way to hold the spread, while face masks help to lower the spread. As there are people with conditions that make them ineligible for vaccines, the eligible ones are recommended to get the vaccine in order to protect the whole community.

The City of Kent has ionizers installed in department buildings, yet CDC did not state anything regarding ionizers to replace face masks in indoor settings. Still, it is an effort to intervene in the virus spread along with face masks and vaccination.

The Unified Command Team will keep the residents in touch with information regarding COVID-19. In the meantime, they advise the residents to keep practicing a healthy lifestyle and hygiene.

