Dan Wilson Trio is going to perform at Akron Civic Theater

AKRON, OH - Akron Civic Theater announced that they will be having Dan Wilson play at their venue on August 10. Dan Wilson is a famous guitarist from Ohio who has worked with Joey DeFrancesco and Christian McBride's Tip City and made his recording debut with pianist Joe McBride. His diversity of musical identity ranges from gospel and blues to traditional jazz, hip-hop, and horn players like Sonny Rollins and Joe Henderson.

Eric Marienthal, Russell Malone, Les McCann, René Marie, Jeff Hamilton, David Sanborn, and Dave Stryker also are among the jazz famous players with whom Wilson has shared the stage. He also offers private instruction in jazz guitar and music lessons. On April 23, 2021, his album entitled "Vessels of Wood and Earth" was released through Mack Avenue Music Group on his newly founded imprint Brother Mister Productions.

His celebrative music will enchant all the spectators. Spend the evening with Dan Wilson Trio’s music at Akron Civic Theater 182 S Main St at 7:30 PM. Enter without an admission fee, with the seating arrangements in the venue are as shown here https://www.akroncivic.com/page/venue-seating

For a countermeasure, Akron Civic Theater conducts a health protocol for the guests' safety. It is strongly recommended for all of the visitors to wear masks and protect themselves. Be protective of yourself and your loved ones by bringing your hand sanitizer and refraining from going to the theater if you have the symptoms of COVID-19.

More information about the show is available on the show's website here. https://www.akroncivic.com/shows/318

Stay up-to-date with the latest show at Akron Civic Theater by following their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AkronCivic/

