Enjoy Danjo Jazz Orchestra at Jilly's Music Room

AKRON, OH - Danjo Jazz Orchestra is returning to Jilly's Music Room, and the event will be held on September 2, 2021.

Danjo Jazz Orchestra has nearly 20 members. They fill clubs with their trumpets, wind instruments, and great rhythms. With Dan Angotti as a founder, bandleader, and bass guitar player, the orchestra formed in 2010. Danjo Jazz Orchestra first performed on May 4th, 2010. Now, the band has gained its reputation in the hearts of the people.

The group will perform on a monthly basis, on the first Thursday of every month. This is the specific schedule for the event:

  • Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Danjo Jazz Orchestra will be held at Jilly’s Music Room which is located on 111 N Main Street. Jilly’s Music Room is a venue for live music and entertainment situated in the Northside District of downtown Akron, Ohio. They are known for being modern and modest. Jilly’s Music Room features original bands from diverse genres such as Blues, R&B, Rock, Indie, Pop, Singer/Songwriter, Americana, and Alt-Country, stand-up parody, and other genres, and usually have events at least four evenings each week.

Jilly's Music Room offers a full-service kitchen with various dishes, gluten-free dishes, weekend brunch, cocktails, over 100 selections of beers, table service, and others.

If you are interested in attending The Danjo Jazz Orchestra, you can contact Jilly's Music Room on their Facebook to reserve your seats. https://web.facebook.com/JillysMusicRoom/

Before you attend the event, there are some health and safety protocols and other prohibitions you should check out here. http://www.jillysmusicroom.com/info

