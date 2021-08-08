Here's how you make crispy beer-battered fish and chips using Great Lakes Brewing Company Cleveland's brew

Gustav Lundberg/Pexels

CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland is home to one of the best beers to choose from in the country. Real Estate Witch even ranks Cleveland in the ninth spot of their "Top 50 Best Beer Cities in America" list.

Besides tasting good, beer is also a great condiment for cooking, particularly for deep frying. In a Scientific American article, Gibbs says, "Beer makes such a great base for batter because it simultaneously adds three ingredients, carbon dioxide, foaming agents and alcohol. Each of which brings to bear different aspects of physics and chemistry to make the crust light and crisp." That's why The British like to cook their fish and chips using it.

Today we are going to learn how to make a beer-battered fried fish using Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold Lager, Cleveland's very own Irish brew. Without further ado, let's get cooking!

The ingredients are as follows:

- 1 bottle of 12 oz Dortmunder Gold Lager

- 3 large eggs

- 1 cup of cold water

- 5 ounces of cornstarch

- 2 cups of all-purpose flour

- Salt and Pepper for tasting

- 1 teaspoon of baking soda

- 2 pounds filleted whitefish (walleye, cod, or tilapia)

- Oil for frying

Here's how you make it:

1) Whisk together the beer, eggs, and water in a large mixing bowl. (Make sure to pour the beer at the last minute to keep all the carbonation).

2) To this mixture, whisk in cornstarch, baking soda, salt, and pepper, then gradually whisk in flour until half of the cup remains.

3) Coat fish fillets with the remaining flour. Once coated with flour, add fillets to the batter.

4) Deep-fry at 350 degrees on the stovetop until golden brown (for approximately 5 minutes).

5) Serve it while it's hot. For a classic pub-style meal, serve with fries, mushy peas, and tartar sauce on the side.

