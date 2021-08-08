Mudvayne to headline Inkcareration Fest 2021

Wikimedia Commons

MANSFIELD, OH - After 11 years of hiatus, the Alternative Metal band from Peoria, Illinois, Mudvayne returns for a reunion, and they are scheduled to play at Inkcarceration Festival at Mansfield on Saturday, September 11.

Formed in 1996, Mudvayne delivers aggressive music filled with complexity. An example of that will be their single "Dig" from their 2000 debut, L.D. 50. This song features slap bass with rough vocals, insane riffs, and heart-pounding drums. Check out their song here.

Mudvayne songs were also featured in other media such as the 2004 video game, Need for Speed Underground 2, the 2005 horror film, Saw II, and in WWE Vengeance 2005

In recent years, Mudvayne became an internet meme with "Br Br Deng", which was coined from an onomatopoeia mimicking the sounds of the opening bass riff of "Dig".

From 1996 to 2009, Mudvayne has released five albums, the first three, L.D. 50, The End of All Things to Come, and Lost and Found had Gold certifications. They went on a hiatus in 2010 with Chad Gray (Vocalist) and Greg Tribbett (Guitarist) forming Hellyeah with the former drummer of Pantera, Vinnie Paul until Vinnie's death in 2018. Three years later after the passing of Vinnie Paul, Hellyeah went on a hiatus.

Upon their return, Mudvayne released a cryptic video on their official youtube page.

The band consists of Chad Gray (Vocalist), Greg Tribbett (Guitarist), Ryan Martinie (Bassist), and Matthew McDonough (Drummer).

To know more about the band's upcoming performances, check their website by clicking here: https://mudvayneofficial.com/ or their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/mudvayne/. Don't forget to check the rest of their music catalog here.

